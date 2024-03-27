P3 Health Partners (PIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 268,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 169,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 680.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in P3 Health Partners by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

