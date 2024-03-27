Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.45. 18,793,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 71,522,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.