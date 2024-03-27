Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

