Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Invests $269,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,127. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

