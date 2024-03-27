Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 280,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,812,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 233,382 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.