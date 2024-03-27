Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,931 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,522,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 193,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

