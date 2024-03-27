Paul T. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 245,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 527.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 442,730 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 199.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

