Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 735,658 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

