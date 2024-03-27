PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.50

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.31), with a volume of 138016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PBEE

PensionBee Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About PensionBee Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,832.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.