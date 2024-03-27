Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 177,159 shares.The stock last traded at $55.03 and had previously closed at $56.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

