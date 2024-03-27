Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.85

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Group Stock Performance

LON PGH opened at GBX 167.28 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Personal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,185.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.35.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ciaran Astin purchased 13,000 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($29,900.16). 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.