PFG Investments LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 160,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

