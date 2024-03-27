PFG Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 244,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.79. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

