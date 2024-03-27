Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

PFE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,634,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,552,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

