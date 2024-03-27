PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,683,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 16,665,641 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $16.27.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

