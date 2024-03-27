Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Position Reduced by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 246,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

