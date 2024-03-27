Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

