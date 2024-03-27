Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,840 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 333,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 250,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

