Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 876 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

