Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.