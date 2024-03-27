Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

