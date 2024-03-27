Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 8,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.