Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.