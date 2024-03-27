Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

