Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 208.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 754,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 509,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 53,007 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

