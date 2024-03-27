Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 688.5% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.92.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
