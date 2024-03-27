Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 29th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,761 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $274,847.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,720,070 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 24,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

