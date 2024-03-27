Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

