Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading 5% Higher

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. 791,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,166,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 502,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 215,769 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,246,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

