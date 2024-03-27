Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 68.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,501,000 after buying an additional 1,356,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. 561,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

