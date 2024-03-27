Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PVH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.02. 197,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

