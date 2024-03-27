Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,960 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,935. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.