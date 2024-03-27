Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $118,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $30.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.02. 117,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,658.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,507.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

