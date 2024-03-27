Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $130,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hologic by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

HOLX traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 279,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,590. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

