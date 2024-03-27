Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $146,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ITB traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 431,619 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

