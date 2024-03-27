Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $172,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.02.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

