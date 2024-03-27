Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $180,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $45,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 1,253,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

