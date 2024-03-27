Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $187.50. 53,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

