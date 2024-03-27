Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2 %

TSLA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.74. 43,645,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,411,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $572.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.