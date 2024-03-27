Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 119,668 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

