Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,934. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

