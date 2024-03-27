Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY remained flat at $49.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

