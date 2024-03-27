Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,480 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

