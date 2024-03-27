Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,360 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 37,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,716. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

