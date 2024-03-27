Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $141,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 718,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

