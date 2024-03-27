Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLYM. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.37 million, a P/E ratio of 115.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

