PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 150.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 474,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 712,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

