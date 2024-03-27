Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 136406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Portofino Resources Stock Down 11.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
