Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.79 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.