Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.62. Powerlong Real Estate has a 52-week low of 0.62 and a 52-week high of 0.62.

About Powerlong Real Estate

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

