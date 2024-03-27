Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 3.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $59.79. 51,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 180,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 135.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,541 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

